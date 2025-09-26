Accenture Layoffs 2025: 12,000 Roles Impacted as Company Bets on AI

In a bold move reflecting how deeply artificial intelligence is reshaping the tech world, Accenture has announced a sweeping restructuring plan with a budget of USD 865 million. Central to this strategy is the decision to let go of employees who cannot be reskilled to fit AI-first roles.

Over the past several months, the company has already reduced its headcount from about 791,000 to 779,000. In that period, more than 11,000 people have exited the firm. According to Accenture’s leadership, these exits are not performance based but stem from a gap in skills. Those whose roles or knowledge cannot be upgraded for AI work are being asked to leave on a compressed timeline.

Accenture says it has invested heavily in reskilling and upskilling its workforce. Around 77,000 employees are already part of AI or data analytics teams. But for some employees, shifting to these roles is not viable, and Accenture has decided it must swiftly “exit” such positions to stay competitive in an evolving marketplace.

The restructuring includes severance payments and other associated costs. In the latest quarter alone, the company spent USD 615 million on such measures and expects an additional USD 250 million in the coming quarter. To support the transition, Accenture is also divesting non-core assets.

Despite the workforce shakeup, Accenture remains financially strong. Recent revenue and profit numbers have beaten estimates. The company also saw its AI business bookings cross USD 5.1 billion. Even with these cuts, Accenture says it will continue to hire, but with a different talent focus: favoring roles that align with AI, cloud computing, and digital transformation.

Still, some caution lingers. Accenture predicts slower revenue growth ahead, in part because demand for traditional consulting services is softening. Coupled with its new U.S. visa policy impacts and changing client priorities, the firm is betting big on efficiency, agility, and aligning its talent strategy with future tech demands.

In short, Accenture’s latest move signals a striking shift in how large service firms will manage talent in the AI era. The message is clear: adapt or be left behind.