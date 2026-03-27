Valathu Vashathe Kallan OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Online

Valathu Vashathe Kallan is a Malayalam crime thriller directed by Jeethu Joseph. The film features Biju Menon and Joju George in lead roles.

The movie was released in theatres in January 2026.

OTT Release Date and Platform

Valathu Vashathe Kallan is streaming from March 27, 2026 on ManoramaMax.

About the Film

The story is based on a crime investigation with suspense and unexpected twists, making it interesting for thriller fans.

In short:

You can now watch Valathu Vashathe Kallan online from March 27, 2026 on ManoramaMax.