Ustaad Bhagat Singh OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Film Online

The Telugu movie Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan, is getting ready for its OTT release after its theatrical run.

The film was released in theatres on March 19, 2026, during the Ugadi festival. It created a lot of excitement before release, but it did not perform well at the box office and received mixed reviews from audiences.

Now, many fans are waiting to watch the movie online. Reports say that the film will be released on the OTT platform Netflix. However, the makers have not officially confirmed the exact release date yet.

Based on current updates, the movie is expected to arrive on OTT around five weeks after its theatre release, likely in late April 2026.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh is an action entertainer directed by Harish Shankar and features actresses Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna in key roles.

Despite its average theatrical performance, the film is expected to gain more viewers after its digital release.