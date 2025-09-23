Holiday & Travel Expo 2025 Autumn: Explore Club Tourism’s Japan Autumn and Winter Tours

Hong Kong's Holiday & Travel Expo 2025 Autumn (HTE2025) is set to be an unmissable event for those who love to travel, providing a glimpse of Japan's breathtaking seasonal scenery. From September 25 to 28, 2025, at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC), Hall 5FG, the top travel exhibition will highlight Club Tourism's specially selected travel experiences, which include Japan's gorgeous autumn leaves and peaceful winter wonderland.

Club Tourism Brings Japan to Hong Kong

Club Tourism, Japan's leading travel agency, will be showcasing its VIP travel packages at HTE2025. Attendees at its booth in the Japan Zone may discover carefully crafted itineraries capturing the essence of Japan's most picturesque destinations—from the deep red and golden autumn leaves of Kyoto to the serene, snow-covered valleys and hot springs of Hokkaido. The agency is focused on offering tourists not only a holiday, but a rich cultural and seasonal experience.

Special Attractions and Booth Highlights

The Club Tourism booth will act as an inspiration space for visitors looking for unforgettable experiences. Highlights are:

Exclusive Offers and Giveaways: Guests can take part in a draw for Club Tourism goodies carrying Kumaboo, the charming mascot of the agency, representing adventure and excitement. Exclusive discounts on high-end holiday packages will also be offered, providing an exclusive chance to book fantasy vacations at competitive prices.

Free Travel Guidebooks: Custom-made for the event, these guidebooks provide comprehensive itineraries for Japan's autumn and winter seasons. Coupled with travel tips, destination highlights, and cultural insights, these guides are ideal for planning a nostalgic trip.

Seasonal Tours: Autumn and Winter Wonders

Autumn Leaf Tours: Japan's autumn season paints the landscape with stunning reds, oranges, and golds. Club Tourism offers autumn tours to Kyoto, Tohoku, and Tateyama, where tourists get to see classic foliage and enjoy the rich cultural heritage of the land during this photogenic time of the year.

Winter Snow Tours: For those who are attracted to the peacefulness of winter, Club Tourism provides snow-related tours. Guests can take drift ice cruises in Hokkaido, appreciate rime ice scenery in Tohoku, and unwind in hot spring resorts amidst snow-covered backgrounds, blending leisure with stunning views.

Winter Culinary Tours: Japanese winter food is a highlight of the season with specialties such as fresh crab and local delicacies. These tours enable visitors to experience authentic Japanese winter flavor while warming up with the hospitality and warmth of traditional inns and hot spring resorts.

Why HTE2025 is a Must-Visit Event

HTE2025 is not just an exhibition—it's the entry point to Japan's latest travel trends. Visitors will be able to meet travel experts, discover off-the-beaten-path itineraries, and enjoy special limited-time offers and promotions. The event congregates a mix of cutting-edge exhibitors, ranging from tourist attractions, accommodations, and transport services, so it is the ideal setting for planning your next Japan trip.

Event Details

Event Title: Holiday & Travel Expo 2025 Autumn (HTE2025)

Dates: September 25–28, 2025

Time: 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Venue: Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC), Hall 5FG

Club Tourism Booth: Japan Zone

Travelers are welcome to meet with expert Club Tourism staff, learn about special season itineraries, and receive travel materials to bring home, simplifying the planning of autumn and winter vacations in Japan.

Immerse Yourself in Japan's Seasons

From the colorful autumn foliage to the enchanting winter wonderlands, Club Tourism's attendance at HTE2025 presents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see and do it all in the incredible natural and cultural wonders of Japan. You're a first-time visitor or a returnee looking to dig deeper this time, this event is your ideal launching platform to plan an unforgettable experience in Japan.

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