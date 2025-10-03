Chennai Bomb Scare: Actress Trisha, CM Stalin and Governor Targeted

Panic gripped Chennai as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Governor RN Ravi, actress Trisha, and the BJP headquarters received bomb threats on Friday (October 3) morning.

Security officials immediately launched an investigation and carried out extensive searches. The bomb squad and sniffer dogs were also pressed into service. Fortunately, security personnel later confirmed the threats were hoax calls.

Meanwhile, a suspicious email threatening a bomb blast at Chennai Airport was received at the Airport Manager’s Office on Thursday (October 2) night. The email claimed powerful bombs were hidden inside garbage bins at the airport and would explode.

The Airport Director was alerted at once, and an emergency security meeting was convened at midnight. As per reports, senior airport officials, BCAS representatives, CISF officers, airline staff, and airport police attended the meeting.

Later, it was declared that the airport bomb threat was also a hoax. However, a formal complaint was filed at the Chennai Airport Police Station. A case was registered, and an investigation was launched to trace the suspects behind the false alarm.

Hoax bomb threats have been rising. In Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin received a bomb threat on August 15, ahead of the flag hoisting ceremony. Police quickly launched an investigation and arrested the caller behind the hoax.

Last week, bomb threats were reported at Delhi and Jammu airports.