Banks Closed for Up to 6 Days from March 30 to April 5 – Check Full Holiday List

Banks in India will remain closed on multiple days between March 30 and April 5, 2026, due to festivals and regular holidays. The number of holidays may vary depending on the state.

The main reasons for bank closures include Mahavir Jayanti, annual account closing (April 1), Maundy Thursday (in some states), Good Friday, and the Sunday holiday.

Key Dates:

March 30–31: Holidays in some states for Mahavir Jayanti

April 1: Banks closed in many places for yearly account closing

April 2: Holiday in Kerala for Maundy Thursday

April 3: Good Friday – banks closed in most states

April 5: Sunday – weekly holiday

Banks may be closed for up to 6 days in some regions during this period.

What You Should Know

Even when banks are closed, ATM, online banking, and mobile banking services will work as usual. Customers should plan their bank visits in advance to avoid any inconvenience.