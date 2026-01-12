Bank Holiday Today, January 12: Are Banks Open or Closed on Swami Vivekananda Jayanti? Check Here

All public and private sector banks in West Bengal remain closed today, Monday, January 12, in observance of the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, one of India’s most influential spiritual leaders and thinkers.

As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bank holiday calendar, banks including State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and others will not operate in the state today. However, this is a regional bank holiday, and banking operations in other parts of the country will continue as usual.

The RBI determines bank holidays based on national and regional observances. While banks across India remain shut on national holidays such as Republic Day and Independence Day, regional holidays apply only to specific states.

It is important to note that only branch-based services are affected during bank holidays. ATM withdrawals, UPI transactions, online banking, mobile banking, and digital payment services will continue to function normally.

Swami Vivekananda Birth Anniversary

India is marking the 164th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda today. A renowned philosopher, spiritual reformer, and youth icon, Swami Vivekananda’s teachings continue to inspire generations. He strongly believed in empowering the youth as the driving force behind nation-building.

His famous words, “Arise, awake, and stop not till the goal is reached,” remain a source of motivation even today.

Remaining Bank Holidays in January

Here is a list of upcoming bank holidays in January:

January 12: Banks closed in West Bengal for Swami Vivekananda Jayanti

January 14: Banks closed in Gujarat, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, and Assam for Makar Sankranti / Magh Bihu

January 15: Banks closed in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Sikkim for Uttarayana Punyakala / Pongal / Maghe Sankranti / Makara Sankranti

January 16: Banks closed in Tamil Nadu for Thiruvalluvar Day

January 17: Banks closed in Tamil Nadu for Uzhavar Thirunal

January 23: Banks closed in West Bengal, Odisha, and Tripura for Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti / Saraswati Puja / Basanta Panchami / Vir Surendrasai Jayanti

January 26: Banks closed across India for Republic Day

Customers are advised to plan their banking activities accordingly.