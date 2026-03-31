April 2026 Bank Holiday List: Banks Closed for 14 Days

Banks across India are set to remain closed for up to 14 days in April 2026, according to the official holiday calendar released by the Reserve Bank of India. These closures include national holidays, regional festivals, and regular weekend offs.

With multiple holidays falling throughout the month, customers are strongly advised to plan their banking activities in advance and make use of digital services to avoid any inconvenience.

Complete List of Bank Holidays in April 2026

Bank branches will remain closed on the following days:

April 1 – Annual Bank Closing (All India)

April 2 – Ram Navami (observed in many states)

April 3 – Good Friday (most states)

April 5 – Sunday (weekly off)

April 11 – Second Saturday

April 12 – Sunday (weekly off)

April 13 – Baisakhi / Regional New Year (selected states)

April 14 – Dr B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti (many states)

April 15 – Bohag Bihu / Tamil New Year (selected states)

April 19 – Sunday (weekly off)

April 20 – Basava Jayanti (Karnataka)

April 25 – Fourth Saturday

April 26 – Sunday (weekly off)

Depending on the state, the number of holidays may vary due to regional observances.

Why So Many Bank Holidays in April?

Bank holidays in India are categorized under different segments such as those governed by the Negotiable Instruments Act, RTGS holidays, and annual closing days. In addition, banks are closed every Sunday and on the second and fourth Saturdays, which increases the total number of non-working days.

April is also a festival-heavy month, featuring major celebrations like Ram Navami, Good Friday, Baisakhi, Ambedkar Jayanti, Bohag Bihu, and Tamil New Year, contributing to the high number of holidays.

State-Wise Holiday Differences

Not all bank holidays are observed nationwide. Some are region-specific:

Baisakhi is mainly celebrated in northern India

Bohag Bihu is observed in Assam

Tamil New Year is celebrated in Tamil Nadu

Customers should always verify their local holiday schedule before visiting bank branches.

Banking Services Available During Holidays

Even when physical bank branches are closed, essential banking services remain fully functional. Customers can still access:

Net banking

Mobile banking apps

ATMs

UPI and digital payments

These services operate normally without interruption.

Also read: Mahavir Jayanti Bank Holiday Today: Why Some Banks Are Still Open on March 31