Air India Express Flight Faces Mid-Air Hijack Scare as Passenger Tries to Open Cockpit Door

There was a mid-air hijack scare on the Air India Express flight en route to Varanasi from Bengaluru earlier on Monday (September 22).

According to reports, a passenger on board flight IX-1086 attempted to open the cockpit door. However, the pilot kept the door locked, fearing a hijack.

It has been learned that the passenger entered the correct password to access the cockpit. Fortunately, the alert pilot kept the door locked and prevented the passenger from entering the cockpit until they landed in Varanasi.

It is not known why the passenger wanted to enter the cockpit. The accused, as well as eight others travelling with the individual, were handed over to the CISF (Central Industrial Security Force). An investigation is underway to determine why the passenger tried to open the door and how they obtained the correct password.

A case will be booked at the Bengaluru airport police station.

Responding to the incident, Air India released a statement saying that the passenger approached the cockpit while looking for the lavatory.

Affirming the airline’s commitment to robust safety, the statement read, “We are aware of media reports regarding an incident on one of our flights to Varanasi, where a passenger approached the cockpit entry area while looking for the lavatory. We reaffirm that robust safety and security protocols are in place and were not compromised. The matter was reported to the relevant authorities on landing and is currently under investigation.”