What Is an Art Holiday? Viral Video Explains the Luxurious New Travel Trend in Europe

Travel means different things to different people. For some, it’s about cultural city breaks—exploring museums, learning history, and diving into local traditions. For others, it’s adventure sports like trekking, rafting, or bungee jumping. And then there are those who just want a relaxing escape with good food, cosy cafés, and shopping sprees.

But have you heard of an art holiday? A recent Instagram video by digital creator Vagmita Singh has introduced many to this fascinating new concept.

The Concept of an Art Holiday

In her clip, Singh recalls dining at a pizzeria in Italy where she met a “fancy NRI couple.” During their conversation, they revealed they were on an art holiday—a luxurious experience that blends travel with creativity.

According to Singh, art holidays involve traveling with a celebrity artist to palaces and castles across Europe—exclusive places not usually open to the public. Once inside, participants are guided to create paintings using special brushes and paints, soaking in the grandeur of the surroundings.

The itinerary doesn’t end there. Guests also interact with locals, taste authentic dishes, and immerse themselves in the culture—making it a unique mix of art, history, and lifestyle.

The Price Tag

Such an extraordinary experience comes at a cost. Singh noted that an art holiday is priced at 25,000 euros (around ₹28 lakh), making it an ultra-premium travel trend reserved for those who want to blend luxury with creativity.

Five Must-Visit Art Destinations in Italy

For art lovers who may not sign up for an art holiday but still want to explore Italy’s artistic grandeur, here are five iconic places worth visiting:

Uffizi Gallery, Florence – Home to masterpieces by Botticelli, Leonardo da Vinci, and Caravaggio.

– Home to masterpieces by Botticelli, Leonardo da Vinci, and Caravaggio. Vatican Museums, Vatican City – Featuring the legendary Sistine Chapel ceiling painted by Michelangelo, along with ancient sculptures.

– Featuring the legendary Sistine Chapel ceiling painted by Michelangelo, along with ancient sculptures. Pinacoteca di Brera, Milan – A serene gallery showcasing an extensive collection of Italian Renaissance art.

– A serene gallery showcasing an extensive collection of Italian Renaissance art. Galleria dell’Accademia, Florence – Famous for Michelangelo’s world-renowned sculpture, David.

Famous for Michelangelo’s world-renowned sculpture, David. Galleria Borghese, Rome – An exquisite collection featuring Bernini’s sculptures and paintings by Caravaggio and Titian.

With art holidays redefining luxury travel, Italy continues to remain at the heart of the world’s artistic experiences.