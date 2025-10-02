Dussehra 2025: Ravana Dahan Time, Shami Puja Kaal, and Gandhi Jayanti Holiday Impact

The vibrant festival of Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is being celebrated across India today, Thursday, October 2, 2025. The festival marks the triumph of Lord Rama over the demon king Ravana, symbolizing the eternal victory of good over evil in Hindu mythology.

On this day, devotees observe various rituals such as Shami Puja, Ravana Dahan, and other auspicious ceremonies at specific timings.

This year’s celebrations hold special significance as Dussehra coincides with Gandhi Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Owing to the dual occasion, banks and several government offices across the country will remain closed.

Ravana Dahan Timings in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the effigy of Ravana will be set ablaze during the Pradosh period, between 6:06 PM and 7:19 PM on Thursday. According to Navbharat Times, this is considered the most auspicious window for Ravana Dahan. However, in special cases, the ritual can be extended till 7:45 PM.

The festival continues to be celebrated with grandeur and devotion, bringing together communities to rejoice in the spirit of righteousness and cultural tradition.