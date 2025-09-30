Public Holidays 2025: India Tops Among Countries with Most Holidays

Public holidays are more than just days off — they bring people together to celebrate culture, faith, and national pride. Around the world, every country has its own set of holidays, but the number and type vary widely. While some nations enjoy dozens of festive breaks, others keep their calendars minimal.

For instance, global events like New Year’s Eve are celebrated almost everywhere, while holidays such as Diwali, Ramadan, or Thanksgiving are specific to certain regions. Some holidays are religious, others political, and many combine both. Interestingly, a few countries stand out with significantly higher holiday counts.

Countries with the Most Public Holidays (2025)

According to the World Population Review, these are the countries that enjoy the highest number of public holidays this year:

India – 42 holidays

Nepal – 35 holidays

Iran – 26 holidays

Myanmar – 26 holidays

Sri Lanka – 25 holidays

Malaysia – 24 holidays

Fiji – 23 holidays

Bangladesh – 22 holidays

Liechtenstein – 22 holidays

Cambodia – 21 holidays

1. India – 42 Holidays

India tops the global list with 42 official holidays each year. Thanks to its cultural and religious diversity, the country celebrates festivals almost every month — from Diwali, Holi, and Eid to Christmas and numerous regional events.

2. Nepal – 35 Holidays

With 35 holidays annually, Nepal ranks second. Home to Hindu and Buddhist traditions, the country observes festivals such as Dashain, Tihar, and Buddha Jayanti, along with cultural and historical holidays.

3. Iran – 26 Holidays

Iran records 26 public holidays, largely linked to Islamic traditions. Celebrations like Nowruz (Persian New Year), along with major religious observances, fill its calendar.

4. Myanmar – 26 Holidays

Equal to Iran, Myanmar also observes 26 holidays, with Buddhist festivals such as the Thingyan Water Festival being the most prominent.

5. Sri Lanka – 25 Holidays

Sri Lanka follows closely with 25 holidays a year. Both Buddhist and Hindu festivals are recognized, along with key national days.

Public Holidays vs. Religious Holidays

It’s important to note that public holidays and religious holidays are not always the same.

Public holidays are officially declared by governments.

Religious holidays may be celebrated by communities but not always recognized at a national level.

For example, Christmas is both a public and religious holiday in many countries. On the other hand, smaller community-based religious events might not make it to the official holiday list.