October to December 2025 Holidays: Enjoy Four- to Five-Day Long Weekends

The final months of 2025—October, November, and December—are packed with festivals, holidays, and perfect opportunities to take a break. Whether you’re celebrating Dussehra, Diwali, Christmas, New Year, or simply looking to recharge after a busy year, these months offer the ideal chance for a getaway or some quality downtime.

The good news? Thanks to a combination of public, bank, and government holidays, 2025 gives several long weekends that you can leverage for extended travel or leisure. Here’s a quick look at the best opportunities:

October 2025: Enjoy a Four-Day Weekend

Gandhi Jayanti falls on Thursday, October 2. Take Friday, October 3, off, and you’ll get a four-day weekend:

October 2 (Thursday) – Gandhi Jayanti (Public Holiday)

October 3 (Friday) – Take a day off

October 4–5 (Saturday–Sunday) – Weekend

November 2025: Plan a Five-Day Escape

Though November doesn’t naturally offer a long weekend, you can create one around Guru Nanak Jayanti on Wednesday, November 5. By taking Thursday and Friday off, you get a five-day break:

November 5 (Wednesday) – Guru Nanak Jayanti (Public Holiday)

November 6–7 (Thursday–Friday) – Take days off

November 8–9 (Saturday–Sunday) – Weekend

December 2025: A Festive Four-Day Break

Christmas falls on Thursday, December 25 this year. A single leave on Friday, December 26, gives you a four-day festive weekend:

December 25 (Thursday) – Christmas Day (Public Holiday)

December 26 (Friday) – Take a day off

December 27–28 (Saturday–Sunday) – Weekend

Plan Early, Travel Smart

To make the most of these long weekends, it’s best to plan early. Festive periods usually see a spike in train and flight bookings, so securing tickets in advance can save both time and money.

Not keen on traveling? These long weekends are also ideal for relaxing at home, spending time with family, or catching up on hobbies. Whatever you choose, these breaks are a welcome pause from your regular routine.