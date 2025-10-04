Harry Potter Fans Rejoice: Costco’s Magical Cookie Bar Arrives for the Holiday Season

The holiday season just got sweeter for Harry Potter fans—Costco has launched a magical new treat that’s already creating a buzz. The Hogwarts Express Cookie Bar, priced at $15.99, is quickly becoming a must-have for parties, family gatherings, and festive gifts, according to Parade.

A Treat Straight From Hogwarts

The cookie bar’s packaging is inspired by the iconic Hogwarts Express train, making it look almost like a collectible. But don’t be fooled—it’s not just for display. Inside, you’ll find a giant cookie base topped with a thick chocolate layer, creating a bold, indulgent dessert that’s perfect for sharing or making any holiday table instantly special.

The oversized treat recently went viral on TikTok on October 1, where fans were amazed by its size and attention to detail. Social media users quickly noted that the dessert feels more like an experience than just food.

Harry Potter Magic Never Fades

Harry Potter continues to be a holiday favorite. With over 600 million books sold worldwide, the series remains one of the most beloved of all time, according to Scholastic. From toys and sweaters to themed treats, Harry Potter-inspired gifts consistently top wish lists during the festive season. The Hogwarts Express Cookie Bar perfectly blends nostalgia and holiday cheer, making it a fan-favorite gift option.

Affordable and Gift-Ready

Perhaps the best part? At under $20, the cookie bar is an affordable gift option. It’s an easy pick for coworkers, teachers, or family members who love the wizarding world. With its magical presentation and delicious taste, the Hogwarts Express Cookie Bar is almost guaranteed to bring a smile to anyone’s face.