What is Wet Bulb Temperature? Telangana Weather Explained

As summer intensifies across Telangana, concerns are growing over whether the state is fully prepared to handle extreme weather conditions. While authorities have put measures in place to tackle heatwaves, experts warn that current strategies may not adequately address the dangers posed by rising humidity levels.

According to forecasts by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), temperatures are expected to soar significantly this season. However, scientists emphasize that heat alone is not the only threat—humidity combined with high temperatures can create far more dangerous conditions.

Heat Index and “Real Feel” Temperature on the Rise

Meteorological data shows that when humidity levels increase, the “real feel” or heat index rises beyond the actual temperature. For instance, a temperature of 35°C can feel closer to 40°C or more when the moisture in the air is high.

This added discomfort is not just inconvenient—it can increase the risk of heat exhaustion and other weather-related health issues, especially during peak daytime hours.

Wet-Bulb Temperature: A Critical Weather Indicator

Weather experts highlight the importance of wet-bulb temperature, a measure that combines heat and humidity to reflect how the human body experiences weather conditions.

Unlike regular air temperature, wet-bulb readings indicate how effectively sweat can evaporate and cool the body. When humidity is high, this natural cooling process slows down, making it harder for the body to regulate its temperature.

Wet-bulb temperatures above 25°C can cause discomfort

Levels between 31°C and 35°C can be dangerous

At extreme levels, conditions may become life-threatening, particularly during prolonged exposure

Why Humidity Makes Heat More Dangerous

High humidity prevents sweat from evaporating efficiently, which is the body’s primary way of cooling down. As a result, even moderately high temperatures can feel oppressive and lead to heat stress.

Weather data suggests that when air temperature reaches around 34°C with humidity at 75%, the heat index can climb as high as 49°C. This significantly increases the strain on the body, particularly during outdoor activities.

Forecast Signals a Challenging Summer Ahead

The IMD’s projections indicate a scorching summer for Telangana in 2026. Combined with humidity spikes, this could lead to more frequent and intense heat stress conditions across the state.

Meteorologists warn that without factoring in combined heat and humidity conditions, weather preparedness may fall short in accurately assessing risk levels.

Need for Improved Weather Monitoring

Experts are calling for better tracking of humidity-based indicators like wet-bulb temperature to improve weather warnings. Current systems largely focus on dry temperature readings, which may not fully capture the severity of real-world conditions.

More precise and localized weather monitoring could help provide timely alerts and reduce exposure to extreme heat conditions.

Conclusion

As Telangana braces for an intense summer, weather patterns indicate that the real challenge lies not just in rising temperatures but in the combined effect of heat and humidity. Understanding and monitoring these factors will be crucial in navigating the months ahead.

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