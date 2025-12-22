Vijay Deverakonda Turns Mass Again — Rowdy Janardhana Glimpse Out

The makers of Rowdy Janardhana unveiled the first look and title glimpse of Vijay Deverakonda on Monday evening, treating fans to a special theatrical screening before the video officially dropped online. Directed by Ravi Kiran Kola, the announcement has already sparked massive buzz across social media.

In the glimpse, Vijay appears in a strikingly raw and violent avatar, almost unrecognisable. He sports long, thick hair and a heavy moustache, goes shirtless, and is seen wearing a dark lungi while wielding a machete. The visuals show him ruthlessly cutting down his enemies, establishing a fierce, mass-driven tone for the film.

The highlight of the video is Vijay’s powerful dialogue, delivered in a rugged accent, where he asserts his dominance and hints at why the name “Rowdy” truly belongs to him. The line also cleverly nods to the actor’s long-standing association with the ‘Rowdy’ tag used by his fanbase. The glimpse ends with the dramatic reveal of the film’s title and his character name: Rowdy Janardhana.

Apart from the physical transformation, Vijay has also dropped his familiar Telangana dialect, opting instead for a more earthy and rustic tone, adding to the authenticity of the character.

Slated for a December 2026 release, the film is already being hailed by fans as a turning point in Vijay Deverakonda’s career. Those who watched the preview in theatres described it as his “rowdy redemption,” with social media flooded with reactions calling the look “peak” and celebrating the return of the actor in a full-blown mass role.

With its intense visuals, bold characterisation, and fan-centric messaging, Rowdy Janardhana promises to be one of the most anticipated Telugu releases in the coming years.