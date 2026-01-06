Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda Return From Roman Holiday After New Year Celebrations

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were spotted together at Hyderabad airport on Monday, returning from their New Year trip to Italy. Although the two reportedly flew to the destination separately, their joint arrival back in India has once again sparked curiosity about their relationship.

Both actors kept a low profile as they exited the airport, wearing masks and walking quietly with their teams instead of stopping for photographs. Rashmika sported grey trousers, a white turtleneck, and a black coat, while Vijay opted for loose black pants, a leather jacket, and a blue cap.

Speculation about their Italy vacation began after fans noticed that the photos they shared on Instagram featured similar scenic backdrops. Though they did not appear together in any frames, a picture from Vijay’s post — showing a woman resting her head on his shoulder — intensified the buzz online.

Beyond vacation rumours, reports suggest that the couple is preparing to tie the knot soon. Following their private engagement ceremony in Hyderabad on October 3, 2025, sources indicate that the wedding is scheduled for February 26 in Udaipur. The ceremony is expected to be intimate, with only close friends and family in attendance.

Rashmika and Vijay continue to maintain silence publicly, but their appearances together — including this latest airport sighting — have only added to fans’ excitement and curiosity about their future together.