OTT Releases This Weekend March 2026 Movies and Web Series List

The final weekend of March 2026 is packed with exciting entertainment for streaming enthusiasts. Starting March 27, several highly anticipated films and web series are arriving on popular platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and JioHotstar. From intense crime dramas and action thrillers to romantic stories and documentaries, there is something for every kind of viewer.

O’Romeo

O'Romeo is a crime drama set in the 1990s and inspired by the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The story follows Ustara, a sharp and stylish contract killer who secretly assists the police. His life takes a dramatic turn when he crosses paths with Afsha, a widow seeking revenge against a powerful underworld figure. Their journey unfolds with elements of romance, violence, and tragedy.

The film features Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal and Vikrant Massey. It begins streaming on Amazon Prime Video from March 27.

Mardaani 3

Mardaani 3 marks the return of Shivani Shivaji Roy, played by Rani Mukerji. This time, the fearless IPS officer investigates a disturbing case involving a large network responsible for the disappearance of young girls. As the case deepens, she faces one of her toughest challenges yet.

The film also stars Jisshu Sengupta and others in key roles. It premieres on Netflix on March 27.

Kaattaan

Kaattaan is a gripping Tamil crime thriller led by Vijay Sethupathi. The story revolves around a nearly inactive police station that suddenly finds itself handling a shocking case after a severed head is discovered. This leads to a complex investigation that could change everything.

The series also features Milind Soman and a talented ensemble cast. It is available for streaming on JioHotstar from March 27.

BTS – The Return

BTS - The Return offers a closer look at the globally popular group BTS. The documentary captures their much-awaited comeback after completing military service and documents the making of their new album.

Featuring members RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, the series provides rare behind-the-scenes moments. It is streaming on Netflix from March 27.

Masthishka Maranam

Masthishka Maranam is a unique cyberpunk comedy set in a futuristic version of Kochi in 2046. The story follows a man coping with personal loss who begins exploring near-death experiences through technology. His journey takes a dark turn when he accidentally accesses someone else’s memories and becomes entangled in a murder mystery.

The film stars Rajisha Vijayan and others. It releases on Netflix on March 27.

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is a romantic drama inspired by a short story by Ruskin Bond. The film explores the emotional journey of two visually impaired individuals as they navigate love and life in a modern setting.

Starring Vikrant Massey, Shanaya Kapoor, and Zain Khan Durrani, the film began streaming on Amazon Prime Video from March 26.

A Packed Weekend for Streaming Fans

With a mix of crime thrillers, emotional dramas, documentaries, and experimental cinema, this weekend’s OTT lineup offers a diverse range of content. Whether you enjoy intense investigations, romantic narratives, or global music documentaries, there is plenty to add to your watchlist.

Also read: Hyderabad Weekend Events March 28-29: Music, Parties & Kids Events