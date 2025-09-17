Mirai Box Office Collection: Crosses $2 Million in US, Day 5 Registers Strong Numbers in AP, TS

Teja Sajja’s Mirai is proving to be a global box office phenomenon. The superhero fantasy has crossed the $2 million milestone in the United States within just five days, a feat that underscores the actor’s fast-rising overseas stardom.

At home, the response has been just as remarkable. On Day 5 alone, over 1.05 lakh tickets were sold through BookMyShow, highlighting strong demand in theatres across the country. Trade experts say such parallel dominance in both the US and Indian markets is rare for a young actor, making Teja’s success all the more significant.

After the blockbuster HanuMan, this is Teja Sajja’s second consecutive $2 million grosser in the US, a rare back-to-back achievement for a Telugu hero of his generation. With Mirai, he has firmly established himself as Tollywood’s bankable face in the fantasy-superhero space.

Directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni and backed by People Media Factory, Mirai continues to ride on glowing reviews and spectacular word-of-mouth, setting the stage for a blockbuster run in the weeks ahead.