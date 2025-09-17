Mirai BO Collection: Teja Sajja's Adventure Fantasy Mints Rs 100 Crore WW Gross

Teja Sajja’s Mirai is rewriting box office records with an extraordinary run across domestic and overseas markets. The fantasy adventure film has grossed ₹100 crore worldwide in just five days, becoming one of the fastest Telugu films this year to achieve the milestone.

The film is performing exceptionally well in the United States, where it crossed the $2 million mark within five days. This feat places Teja Sajja among the select few Telugu actors to achieve such strong overseas numbers so early in their careers.

In the Telugu States, Mirai is drawing massive crowds, with ticket sales surging past 1 lakh bookings on BookMyShow on its fifth day alone. The combination of robust domestic footfalls and impressive overseas momentum has made Mirai a true pan-market blockbuster.

Following the phenomenal success of HanuMan, this marks Teja Sajja’s second consecutive $2 million overseas grosser, solidifying his rising stature at the global box office. With strong word-of-mouth and continued demand, trade experts predict that Mirai is well on track for even bigger benchmarks in the coming weeks.