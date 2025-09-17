The Great Pre Wedding Show Teaser Unveiled by Vijay Deverakonda, Sekhar Kammula

A comedy drama titled The Great Pre-Wedding Show is up for release. Featuring the versatile actor Thiruveer and Teena Sravya in the lead roles, it is produced by Sanddeep Agaram and Ashmita Reddy Basani under the banners of 7 PM Productions and Puppet Show Productions. Rahul Srinivas is directing the film, which is scheduled for release in theatres on November 7th.

The film’s unit today released a teaser through Rowdy Star Vijay Deverakonda and sensible director Sekhar Kammula. Vijay Deverakonda, sharing the teaser on social media, wrote, "I have known Thiruveer from before the world knew me. And I am so happy to see him live his dreams! Here is the teaser of #TheGreatPreWeddingShow. A very interesting and relatable premise which Looks like a breezy ride! Best wishes to Thiruveer and the entire team (sic)."

Coming to the teaser, the male lead runs his own studio and enjoys a sought-after status in his area. “In this whole mandal, whether it’s a birthday, wedding, or pre-wedding, I am the go-to guy for shoots,” the protagonist says. This opening line sets the tone for his characterization. The rom-com track is interesting. “Can we use your photo for our studio gallery?” he asks the female lead in a cheery tone. When the heroine asks him why, he doesn't mince words to compliment her on her looks. Her response suggests that the romantic track is going to be about sweet-nothings and flirtations. These dialogues hint at the cool nature of the love track between the hero and heroine.

At one point, the hero agrees to do a pre-wedding shoot, and the scenes show him getting troubled by the bride’s mother’s rules during the shoot. In the final moments of the teaser, he asks his assistant, “Does this dress look good?" only to be told that he looks like a hero. This is a funny moment that gives viewers a taste of the film’s humor and vibe.

Thiruveer, Teena Sravya, and Master Rohan’s performances are impressive. Suresh Bobbili’s music and background score, along with K. Soma Sekhar’s cinematography, are assets to the film. Naresh Adupa is handling the editing responsibilities.