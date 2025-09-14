Mirai Box Office Collection: ₹55.60 Cr in 2 Days, US Collections Cross $1 Million

Teja Sajja’s Mirai is creating waves at the global box office with a spectacular opening weekend trend. The fantasy adventure has already amassed a worldwide gross of ₹55.60 crore within its first two days.

The film registered a ₹27.20 crore opening day, but what’s making headlines is that Day 2 collections were even stronger — proving that the positive talk has translated into repeat audiences and growing momentum. With Sunday bookings showing remarkable strength, trade analysts are predicting a blockbuster weekend ahead.

The overseas market has also embraced Mirai in a big way. In the United States, the film crossed the $1 million benchmark within two days and is now well on its way to touching $2 million.

Following the mega success of HanuMan, Teja Sajja has once again demonstrated his rising stardom. His ability to draw crowds across India and overseas highlights his growing stature as a dependable box office force.