Mirai Crosses $1 Million in North America, Teja Sajja’s Second After HanuMan

Mirai, starring Teja Sajja, is making a powerful impact at the North American box office. The adventure fantasy, directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni, has grossed over $1 million in just two days, an extraordinary milestone for a Telugu release overseas.

Bankrolled by TG Vishwa Prasad and Kriti Prasad under People Media Factory, Mirai opened on September 12 and has been riding high ever since. With its grand visuals, slick presentation, and Teja Sajja’s charismatic superhero act, the film is drawing strong crowds not only from Telugu audiences abroad but also from mainstream US moviegoers.

In a rare feat, the film not only crossed the million-dollar mark swiftly but also achieved break-even in the US almost immediately. After the success of HanuMan, this marks Teja Sajja’s second film to enter the coveted $1 million club in America—a remarkable achievement for a young actor carving his niche in the superhero space.

Mirai is holding steady on its second day with glowing reviews and strong word-of-mouth driving ticket sales. If the current momentum continues, the film is expected to set new benchmarks for Telugu cinema overseas.

For Teja Sajja, Mirai further cements his image as a rising star in the fantasy-adventure genre, while for Tollywood, it stands as yet another proud moment in expanding its global reach.