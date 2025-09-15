Mirai BO Collection in First Weekend: Whopping Rs 81.2 Crore WW Gross in 3 Days

Teja Sajja is proving unstoppable at the box office. His latest film Mirai, directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni, has stormed through its opening weekend with a ₹81.2 crore worldwide gross in just three days.

Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Kriti Prasad under People Media Factory, the adventure fantasy has struck gold with audiences, blending spectacular visuals, action, and superhero thrills. The film’s footfalls across domestic and international markets have been described as “phenomenal” by trade circles.

In the United States, Mirai has minted over $1.7 million, now racing towards the $2 million landmark. This achievement, following the massive success of HanuMan, underscores Teja Sajja’s emergence as Telugu cinema’s rising superstar in the fantasy genre.

Industry trackers note that the film’s strong momentum and positive word-of-mouth suggest an extended successful run. For Tollywood, Mirai is another shining example of its global appeal.