Dhandoraa is Complete Commercial Film with Strong Emotions: Actor Shivaji Interview

Actor Shivaji plays the lead role in Dhandoraa, a film produced by Ravindra Banerjee Muppaneni of Loukya Entertainments, the banner known for Color Photo and Bedurulanka 2012. The film also stars Navdeep, Nandu, Ravi Krishna, Manika Chikkala, Mounika Reddy, Bindu Madhavi, Radhya and Aditi Bhavaraju in key roles. Directed by Muralikanth, Dhandoraa is set for a grand theatrical release on December 25. As part of the film’s promotions, Shivaji spoke to the media about the film and his role.

Did you hear Dhandoraa’s story before Court?

Yes, I heard Dhandoraa’s story first. My role in this film is very new and different. The makers had even paid me an advance earlier, but the project got delayed due to production reasons. That is why Court released before Dhandoraa.

What kind of role are you playing in Dhandoraa?

My character in Dhandoraa is very different. Viewers will not be able to clearly say whether the character is good or bad. Only after watching the film will the audience truly understand my role. I play a farmer in this film, and all the characters revolve around me. It is a very important role. Such stories and characters come very rarely. No character in this film is insignificant — every role has its own importance.

Is Dhandoraa a message-oriented film?

Dhandoraa is not a completely message-driven film. It has all kinds of commercial elements. The movie carries different emotions and is made in a very natural way. It has a strong screenplay and is an excellent film overall.

Since this comes after Court, expectations are high. Will your role live up to them?

Just like the response I got for Mangapathi in Court, I am confident that my role in Dhandoraa will also receive the same appreciation. As an actor, you need a lot of luck to get such roles. This character has multiple shades and allows me to express many emotions. Dhandoraa is a content-driven and emotionally engaging film.

Films like Vedam and C/o Kancharapalem portrayed sensitive characters earlier. How is it handled here?

In Dhandoraa, Bindu Madhavi’s character has been portrayed in a very classy manner. Audiences will connect strongly with the film and its characters.

Are new directors using you more than senior filmmakers?

I mostly work with new directors. Many filmmakers focus too much on calculations and often bring actors from other industries, even though we have many talented artists here. Navdeep, Nandu and Ravi Krishna are all excellent actors. Sadly, we underestimate our own people. I have been here for over 30 years and have played many negative roles, but perhaps directors did not see me that way earlier.

Did you enjoy lighter films like Missamma? Do you enjoy films like Court and Dhandoraa?

I enjoyed films like Missamma, Shailaja Krishnamurthy and Adirindayya Chandram. As an actor, I always believed in myself. I can do comedy, negative roles and emotional characters. Maybe this is the right phase of my career. That said, I am not selecting similar roles repeatedly.

What films are coming up next after Dhandoraa?

After Dhandoraa, my film Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani will be released. I am also doing Epic, directed by Aditya Hassan. It will be a beautiful film with many powerful scenes that families, especially fathers and sons, will strongly connect with.

Watch Dhandoraa Teaser Here