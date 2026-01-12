January 13 Stock Market Holiday or Not? Market Status Today

Investors and traders often look for clarity on market holidays before planning their trades. As per the official trading calendar, January 13 is not a stock market holiday, and equity markets will function normally.

There are no festivals, national holidays or special occasions scheduled on January 13 that would lead to a market closure. As a result, the stock exchanges will remain open, and regular trading activities will take place across segments.

On this day, equity, derivatives, currency and commodity markets are expected to operate as per their usual timings. Settlement processes, clearing activities and other post-market operations will also continue without interruption.

While several holidays fall later in January due to festivals such as Makar Sankranti and Republic Day, January 13 remains a standard trading day. Investors can place orders, monitor price movements and carry out transactions without any restrictions.

In summary, January 13 is a regular working day for the stock market, and trading will continue as usual with no holiday announced.

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