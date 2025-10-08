Diwali Discount: iPhone 17 Gets Its First Price Cut in India via Zepto

Cupertino-based tech giant Apple recently unveiled the highly anticipated iPhone 17 series at its “Awe Dropping” event. The lineup includes the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the all-new iPhone Air. With refreshed colors, the powerful A19 chip, a 120Hz refresh rate, and upgraded cameras, the new iPhones have already become the talk of the town—especially in India, where demand remains high despite premium pricing.

Zepto Offers First Discount on iPhone 17

The standard iPhone 17, originally launched at Rs 82,900, has now received its first significant price cut—but not from Apple or a major e-commerce platform. Zepto is offering the phone at Rs 78,079, a drop of Rs 4,821.

On top of this, customers using Karur Vysya Bank VISA cards can avail an extra Rs 500 off, bringing the effective price down to Rs 77,579. This marks a total discount of Rs 5,321, a rare early price slash for a newly launched iPhone. Adding to the excitement, Zepto promises super-fast delivery, with select locations receiving the iPhone in under 20 minutes.

iPhone 17 Key Specifications

Display: 6.3-inch LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED, 120Hz ProMotion, Dolby Vision, up to 3000 nits peak brightness

6.3-inch LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED, 120Hz ProMotion, Dolby Vision, up to 3000 nits peak brightness Processor : Apple A19 chip (3nm) with 8GB RAM and up to 512GB NVMe storage

: Apple A19 chip (3nm) with 8GB RAM and up to 512GB NVMe storage Camera: Dual 48MP rear cameras (wide + ultra-wide) and 18MP front camera with Dolby Vision HDR video

Dual 48MP rear cameras (wide + ultra-wide) and 18MP front camera with Dolby Vision HDR video Software : iOS 26

: iOS 26 Other Features: Satellite connectivity, UWB Gen2, IP68 water resistance, 3692 mAh battery with wired & MagSafe wireless charging

Should You Grab This Diwali Deal?

Getting a discount of over Rs 5,000 on a brand-new iPhone just weeks after launch is extremely rare. If you’ve been planning an upgrade, this Diwali deal on Zepto could be one of the best opportunities to get your hands on the iPhone 17 without waiting for Apple’s official price reductions.