YS Viveka Murder Case: Supreme Court Refuses to Hear Plea to Cancel Bail of Accused

The Supreme Court on Tuesday (September 16) heard Sunitha Reddy’s petition seeking cancellation of bail granted to the accused in the murder of her father and former MP YS Vivekananda Reddy.

The court, however, made it clear that it would not interfere in the matter and advised the petitioner to approach the trial court.

A bench of Justices MM Sundaresh and N Kotiswar Singh heard the petition for 40 minutes. On Sunitha Reddy’s claim of a larger conspiracy in YS Viveka’s murder, the bench questioned why the issue was not raised earlier, when the investigation was ongoing in the trial court for two to three years.

Despite repeated assertions by the petitioner, the apex court reportedly observed that the CBI had already completed its investigation and that she had “missed the bus” since the chargesheet had been filed.

The court further noted that reopening the matter would prolong the investigation for several more years.

Appearing for the CBI, the Additional Solicitor General informed the bench that the probe had been completed and the chargesheet submitted.

The ASG categorically stated that unless directed by the court, the CBI would not initiate another investigation into the case.

While acknowledging Sunitha Reddy’s concern that the accused out on bail were attempting to influence approvers, the Supreme Court clarified that such petitions could be filed before the trial court.