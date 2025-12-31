January 1 Not a Public Holiday in AP and Telangana: Offices and Banks Open

As the New Year approaches, many people assume that January 1 will be a public holiday. However, this year the situation is different in the Telugu states. January 1, 2025, is not a public holiday in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, as neither state government has officially declared a general holiday for the New Year.

Instead, January 1 has been listed only as an optional holiday in both states. As a result, government offices, schools, and banks will function as on a normal working day.

Despite the absence of a government-declared holiday, several private schools have announced a holiday for students on January 1. School managements stated that this decision was taken to ensure students are not inconvenienced due to New Year celebrations and family events. To balance the academic calendar and avoid a reduction in the total number of working days, schools have clarified that classes will be conducted on the second Saturday in February as compensation.

Meanwhile, government and private banks will remain open on January 1. Bank officials confirmed that all banking services, including cash transactions, cheque clearances, and customer services, will continue without interruption. This ensures that customers planning financial work on New Year’s Day will not face any difficulties.

The same applies to government offices, where work will continue as usual. Although employees are allowed to take optional leave, many staff members are expected to report to duty, especially for essential services. Those opting for leave must submit individual applications as per standard procedures.

In summary, January 1 will be observed as a regular working day in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, despite being New Year’s Day. While offices and banks will operate normally, the holiday announced by several private schools offers students a brief New Year break, bringing a limited festive feel to the day.

Also read: January 2026 Holidays Full List: Public Holidays, Festivals, Optional Holidays and More