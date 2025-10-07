Four Kakinada Fishermen Freed from Sri Lankan Jail Meet YS Jagan

Four fishermen from Kakinada, who were recently released after being imprisoned in Sri Lanka for 54 days, met former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the party’s central office today.

The fishermen had reportedly traveled to Kanyakumari to purchase a boat and were returning when they were detained by the Sri Lankan Coast Guard on charges of entering Sri Lankan waters. Although no fish were found on board, they were produced before a local court and subsequently sent to jail.

Upon learning of the incident, former Kakinada Rural MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy intervened, alerted the concerned authorities, and facilitated communication with Sri Lankan officials. Following his efforts, the four fishermen were released and safely returned home after 54 days in detention.

Expressing their gratitude to the YSR Congress Party for securing their release, the fishermen — Pantada Brahmanandam, P. Srinu, and others — said it was only because of the party’s intervention that they regained their freedom. They, along with former ministers Kurasala Kannababu and Dadi Setti Raja, district trade union president Ch. Chakravarthi, and Krishna district fishermen’s leader Kola Harikrishna, met YS Jagan and conveyed their heartfelt thanks.