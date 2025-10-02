AP Heavy Rains Alert: October 3 School Holiday Likely in Many Districts?

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has issued a heavy rain alert for several parts of the state as a low pressure area continues to strengthen over the Bay of Bengal. According to the latest forecast, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy showers is expected to lash the coastal and interior districts of Andhra Pradesh starting tomorrow.

With the alert in place, there is growing speculation that schools across the state may declare a holiday on October 3. While no official order has been released yet, education officials are closely monitoring the situation. Heavy rain often leads to waterlogging and travel disruption, making it difficult for students to reach schools safely.

The timing adds to the likelihood of an additional day off. October 2 is already a public holiday for Gandhi Jayanti, and it also coincides with the Vijayadashami festival this year. Parents and teachers believe that if rainfall intensifies overnight, authorities may announce an extra holiday to ensure student safety and allow families to avoid unnecessary travel during adverse conditions.

The APSDMA has warned of possible flooding in low lying areas, disruption of transport and risk of tree falls and power cuts if the system strengthens further. District administrations have been advised to stay on high alert and to prepare for emergency response in case of severe weather.

Residents are encouraged to keep an eye on updates from their district education offices and the official channels of the Andhra Pradesh government. In previous years, heavy rain alerts have often led to last minute school closures to ensure safety.

For now, students and parents should track local announcements on the evening of October 2 or early morning on October 3. If the rainfall remains as intense as predicted, a formal holiday notification from district authorities is highly likely.