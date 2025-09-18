AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Final Phase Seat Allotment Results Out Today at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will announce the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2025 seat allotment results for the third and final phase of counselling today. Candidates can check their results on the official website — eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Seat allotment will be based on candidates’ merit ranks, preferences submitted, and applicable reservation categories such as SC, ST, BC, PWD, NCC, CAP, and sports quota. Once declared, students must download their allotment letters from the portal. Details will also be sent to their registered mobile numbers.

Following the announcement, candidates are required to complete self-reporting and report to their allotted colleges by September 22. Meanwhile, academic classes are scheduled to commence from September 19.

This year, 322 colleges across Andhra Pradesh are participating in the counselling process, offering undergraduate courses in Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy. For every round of counselling, APSCHE also releases cut-off ranks specifying the opening and closing ranks for each category and institution.