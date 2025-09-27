Telangana Zarur Aana Filmmaker Dulam Satyanarayana Conferred with Telangana Tourism Excellence Award

Renowned documentary filmmaker Dulam Satyanarayana has been honored with the 'Telangana Tourism Excellence Award' for showcasing the splendor of Telangana's tourism to the world on the platform of the 72nd Miss World 2025.

On the occasion of World Tourism Day, Dulam Satyanarayana accepted the award at the Tourism Conclave held in Hyderabad on Saturday. The award was presented in the presence of Hon’ble Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, Tourism and Culture Minister Jupalli Krishna Rao, FDC Chairman Dil Raju, Tourism Corporation Chairman Patel Ramesh Reddy, DGP Jitender, and the MDs of the Tourism Department and FDC.

A Promotional Film that Captivated the World

The promotional film 'Telangana Zarur Aana,' created in conjunction with the Miss World 2025 pageant, has prestigiously established Telangana's historical and cultural glory on the global stage. The film masterfully blended stunning locations like the Ramappa Temple, Pochampally handlooms, and Charminar with the charm of Miss World contestants from 140 countries. This cinematic endeavor, which captivated millions of viewers worldwide, has positioned Telangana as a must-visit destination in Southern India.

"I Will Continue to Tell Telangana's Stories to the World"

Upon receiving the award, Dulam Satyanarayana stated, "It is a matter of great pride for me to receive this honor from the Telangana Tourism Department. By being part of the Miss World Festival, we were able to introduce Telangana's hospitality and cultural splendor to the world. This recognition inspires me to continue telling more motivational stories."

An Internationally Recognized Creator

With over 15 years of distinguished experience in documentary filmmaking, Dulam Satyanarayana has already received several international accolades:

2023: Silver Award at the International Tourism Film Festival Africa for the film 'Pochampally – Village Tourism'

2019: Best Film award at the Japan World's Tourism Film Festival for the 'Theme Song of Telangana Tourism'

2016: Best Tourism Film award at the ART&TUR International Tourism Film Festival in Portugal for the film 'Welcome to Telangana'

Furthermore, he has promoted Telangana tourism on the international stage by participating as a jury member and delegate at numerous global festivals across the USA, Canada, and Europe.

An Invitation to the World Through Telangana's Stories

As Telangana emerges as a global tourism hub with its progressive policies, this award symbolizes the power of creative storytelling in driving economic development and cultural exchange.