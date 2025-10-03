Telangana Dussehra Liquor Sales Cross Rs 1,000 Crore in Four Days

Even though Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti coincided on October 2 this year, liquor sales across the state remained largely unaffected.

Gandhi Jayanti is traditionally observed as a “dry day,” when liquor outlets remain shut. However, with Dussehra festivities also falling on the same date, many devotees who consider alcohol and non-vegetarian food ritualistic for the occasion were left disappointed.

Anticipating this overlap, liquor retailers stocked up in advance to meet the festive demand.

As a result, sales in the days leading up to October 2 witnessed a sharp surge. According to the excise department, between September 26 and October 1, alcohol worth nearly ₹1,000 crore was sold.

On September 30 alone, liquor worth ₹301 crore was purchased, followed by ₹320 crore on October 1. Together, these two days accounted for ₹620 crore in business.

The festive rush added to an already strong month. From September 1 to 29, liquor sales had touched ₹2,715 crore.

This year’s numbers have already surpassed previous records. For comparison, during the entire Navratri period in 2023, total sales amounted to ₹1,057 crore. In 2025, however, the ₹1,000 crore milestone was crossed within just four days of Navratri, setting a new benchmark.