Hyderabad Rains Forecast: Thunderstorms Likely in Telangana for 7 Days

More rain has been forecast for Telangana over the next week. Weather experts say scattered intense thunderstorms are expected in parts of North and East Telangana, including Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Mahabubabad, Khammam, Hanumakonda, and Warangal, from afternoon to night on October 3 (Friday).

Isolated thunderstorms are also expected in other districts, including Hyderabad, from late afternoon to night on Friday.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a seven-day weather alert for Telangana, forecasting widespread thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds across several districts between October 2 and October 9.

According to the bulletin issued on Thursday night (October 2), light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely at many places in Telangana, with thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30–40 kmph) expected in almost all districts over the next three days.

From October 2 to 4, thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are forecast across all districts of Telangana, including Hyderabad. Residents have been advised to remain cautious of waterlogging, traffic congestion, and power disruptions.

On October 5, thunderstorms are likely in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Vikarabad, and Sangareddy.

Similar conditions are expected on October 6 in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, and Jayashankar Bhupalpally.

From October 7 to 9, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely at isolated places across Telangana.

In Hyderabad, light to moderate rain and thundershowers are expected, with chances of thunderstorms and gusty winds particularly strong from October 2 to 4. Commuters have been cautioned about waterlogging in low-lying areas and possible traffic snarls.

Authorities are on alert, and district administrations have been instructed to prepare for potential emergencies.