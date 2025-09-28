Hyderabad Weather Update: Relief Expected After Three Days of Torrential Rains

After three days of torrential rains disrupted normal life in Telangana and Hyderabad, dry weather is anticipated on Sunday (September 28).

Weather experts pointed out that the Low Pressure Area (LPA) has moved away from Telangana. As a result, there will not be any major rains in the state, giving respite to the citizens.

However, light to moderate rains are likely to lash parts of Telangana, including Hyderabad city, from evening to night in a few places.

Musi River in Full Fury After 30 Years

The incessant downpour in Vikarabad and Sangareddy resulted in heavy flooding of the River Musi in Hyderabad late on Friday night (September 26). Subsequently, Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS)—one of Telangana’s biggest bus terminals—was submerged on Saturday (September 27).

Areas near the Musi were also under water, prompting officials to evacuate over 3,500 people and shift them to rehabilitation centres.

The level of severe flooding has been seen for the first time in 30 years. The flooding also caused the submergence of the Chaderghat bridge, Moosarambagh Causeway and Purana Pul.

Floodwater was released from the twin reservoirs—Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar. As the situation stabilized, the outflows on Sunday (September 28) reduced to 15,000 cusecs from 36,000 cusecs.

Telangana Rains Claim Two Lives

Two people died in rain-related incidents in the state. Lingayya (42) from Venkiryala in Kondurgu mandal was washed away while trying to cross the Vishwanathpur stream.

In another incident, Chintakindi Ravikumar (35) of Kathapalli mandal was washed away in the Kothapalli Lake.