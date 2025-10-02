Hyderabad ORR Accident: Three Youngsters Killed in Bike Collision

In a tragic incident, three youngsters died as two bikes collided on the Hyderabad ORR (Outer Ring Road) under the Pahadishareef Police Station limits.

According to information received here, the deceased have been identified as Arun (24), Mohan, and Siddhu – both 18 years old.

It has been learned that Mohan was heading to his uncle’s house in Pedda Golconda on a bike, while Mohan, Siddhu, and their friend Simhadri were en route to Harshagudem on another bike when the accident occurred.

The two bikes collided on the service road of the ORR, resulting in the immediate death of Arun, Siddhu, and Mohan. Simhadri is said to be in serious condition.

According to reports, Arun and Siddhu were from Mahabubnagar district. This is the third such incident to occur on the ORR in the recent past.

On September 28, an IT professional died at Thondapalli in Shamshabad while travelling with his family to Manikonda from Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh.

Two others, including a five-year-old, were injured in the accident. In another incident reported on September 14, an IT employee died in a car accident on the ORR near Pedda Amberpet in Abdullapurmet.

The deceased was identified as R. Soumya Reddy, a 25-year-old IT employee working with Infosys. The accident occurred when a group of IT employees was returning from Saralamma Thanda Maisamma temple in Dandumailaram.