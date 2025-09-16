Hyderabad Accident Caught on Camera: Speeding Tanker Rams Temple Wall, Driver Injured

A bystander narrowly escaped death when a speeding septic tanker rammed into the compound wall of Sri Abhaya Anjaneya Swamy temple near NGRI in Uppal, Hyderabad.

The shocking accident, caught on camera, shows a man—possibly exercising near the temple—jumping aside as the truck came out of nowhere, crashed into the wall, and overturned.

The driver, identified as Kumar Naik, who also owned the vehicle, sustained grievous injuries and was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for treatment.

A loud crash was heard as the tanker slammed into the compound wall, forcing the bystander to leap to safety.

Police arrived at the spot soon after receiving the alert. They suspect Naik may have dozed off at the wheel, leading to the mishap.

This incident comes just a day after another fatal road accident claimed the life of a techie on the Outer Ring Road near Amberpet.

According to police, the victims—all software professionals working with Infosys—were returning home after visiting the Saralamma Tanda Maisamma temple in Dandumailaram. The accident occurred while they were travelling from Bongulur Gate towards Pocharam.

The driver is believed to have lost control of the car, which skidded off course and overturned multiple times before halting.

The deceased, identified as 26-year-old Soumya Reddy, died on the spot due to the severe impact, while the other seven occupants sustained injuries of varying severity.