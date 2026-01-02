BRS Walks Out, Boycotts Telangana Assembly Over Revanth Reddy’s Remarks and Speaker’s Conduct

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Friday announced a boycott of the ongoing sessions of the Telangana Legislative Assembly, accusing Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and the Speaker of reducing the House to what it called an undemocratic spectacle.

The decision came after BRS legislators staged a walkout from the Assembly, following which senior leader and former minister T. Harish Rao led a protest at Gun Park, signalling an escalation in the party’s confrontation with the Congress government.

Addressing the media, Harish Rao alleged that democratic norms were being systematically undermined and that the House was being run in blatant violation of decisions taken at the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting. “The ruling Congress has completely buried democratic principles. The Assembly is not being run as per rules or consensus,” he charged.

Taking direct aim at the Chief Minister, Harish Rao accused Revanth Reddy of lowering the dignity of the House. “The Chief Minister has turned the Assembly into a place of abuse and personal attacks. This is not debate, this is degeneration,” he said, justifying the party’s decision to walk out in protest.

Speaker Under Fire

The BRS leader also trained his guns on the Speaker, accusing him of shielding the Chief Minister and gagging the opposition. “How can the Speaker say we should not criticise the Chief Minister? Even the Prime Minister faces criticism in Parliament. Silencing the opposition is a direct assault on democracy,” Harish Rao said.

Responding to remarks made by Revanth Reddy during discussions on the Musi project, Harish Rao said the Chief Minister should first “watch his language” before lecturing the opposition. He accused the government of converting the Assembly into a partisan forum rather than a constitutional institution.

‘Assembly Turned Into Congress Office’

Claiming that the House was being run like a Congress party meeting, Harish Rao said, “Revanth Reddy is turning the Assembly into another Gandhi Bhavan or a CLP meeting. Whenever we raise questions, the response is not answers but cheap and undignified remarks.”

The BRS maintained that it would continue to boycott the Assembly sessions until democratic functioning is restored and the opposition is allowed to speak without intimidation, setting the stage for a prolonged political standoff in Telangana.