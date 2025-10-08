October 2025 bank holidays: Banks to remain closed for 15 days

Banks throughout India will have 15 days of closures in the month of October 2025, according to the Reserve Bank of India's official holiday schedule. These are standard weekly offs in addition to important festival dates that will impact branch functioning during one of the most hectic months of the year. Digital banking services, however, will continue to be available during this period.

The RBI-holidays include all Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of October, for a total of nine non-workdays. Apart from that, banks will remain shut for six big festivals being observed in different states, such as Dussehra, Diwali, and Chhath Puja.

Major Bank Holidays in October 2025

October 1: Maha Navami (in states of Bihar, Karnataka, Kerala, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu)

October 2: Gandhi Jayanti and Vijaya Dashami (throughout the country)

October 7: Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti (chiefly northern states)

October 18: Dhanteras (some states)

October 21: Diwali (all over the country)

October 22: Govardhan Puja (some states)

October 23: Bhai Dooj (some states)

October 28: Chhath Puja (Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh)

Effect on Banking Operations

Physical branches will be closed on these holidays, which can influence services like cheque deposits, updation of passbooks, and bulk cash withdrawals. Customers are requested to schedule and undertake necessary branch-related banking ahead of the holiday season. The RBI has mentioned that in case banking deadlines coincide with a holiday, the processing will be automatically shifted to the subsequent working day.

Digital Banking Services Remain Uninterrupted

Though branches are shut, internet banking, mobile banking, and ATM services will not be interrupted. These facilities will enable customers to perform most banking operations, thus offering convenience during the festive period.

School Holidays Overlap With Festive Season

There have also been announcements of school holidays coinciding with the festive season in various states. For instance, Telangana has announced a 13-day Dasara holiday from September 21 to October 3, and West Bengal's Durga Puja holidays have been extended to October 6. In Bihar, school holidays will go on from September 27 to October 2, with some areas giving the holiday till October 5. Uttar Pradesh schools will also be closed on October 1 and 2 for Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti.

With these forthcoming bank and school holidays, residents all over India are advised to schedule both financial transactions as well as festive activities in advance.

Also read: Karnataka Announces 10-Day School Holiday from October 8 to 18 for Caste Survey