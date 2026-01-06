OTT Releases This Week, January 6-11: Akhanda 2, Freedom at Midnight S2, De De Pyaar De 2, Weapons and More!

As 2026 kicks off, OTT platforms are rolling out a fresh lineup of films and web shows for viewers who love binge-watching from home. From Telugu originals and popular reality shows to Hollywood thrillers, here’s everything new streaming this week.

Thovva :

The slice-of-life Telugu web film Thovva premiered on January 4, 2026. Starring Little Icon Bhanu along with Purna Chandra and Monika Busam, the film is directed by Rahul Panchika and is part of the Katha Sudha series.

Shark Tank India Season 5 :

The much-awaited new season features returning sharks alongside fresh investors as budding entrepreneurs pitch for funding. However, the show is currently unavailable in Telugu.

Tron: Ares

The third installment in Disney’s Tron franchise arrives on OTT after a disappointing theatrical run and heavy financial loss. Directed by Joachim Rønning and starring Jared Leto, the film will stream in English, with no Telugu update yet.

Constable Kanakam Season 2 :

The Varsha Bollamma-led mystery thriller returns with Season 2. Directed by Prasanth Kumar Dimmala, the new episodes promise fresh twists and suspense.

Weapons :

Zach Cregger’s Hollywood horror hit, which grossed around $230 million worldwide, finally lands on streaming — available at no extra rental cost and only in English.

Akhanda 2 – Thaandavam :

Despite decent openings, the Balakrishna–Boyapati Sreenu film underperformed in theatres. The action entertainer now premieres on Netflix in Telugu, Hindi, and other major languages.

Freedom at Midnight Season 2 :

The historical drama returns, exploring the turbulent period after Independence and Partition. Created by Nikkhil Advani, the series stars Sidhant Gupta, Chirag Vohra, and Rajendra Chawla — and will also stream in Telugu.

De De Pyaar De 2 :

Starring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, the romantic comedy sequel is heading to OTT after a lukewarm box office run. Directed by Anshul Sharma, the film will not have a Telugu version.

Mask:

The Tamil dark comedy thriller featuring Kavin and Andrea Jeremiah hits ZEE5 in Tamil only. The film is directed by Vikarnan Ashok.

Honeymoon Se Hatya :

This Hindi docudrama series delves into shocking real-life murder cases that unfolded within marriages. Spanning five episodes, it examines motives and relationships behind the crimes. A Telugu version is yet to be confirmed.

More OTT premieres are expected to be announced soon — and the lineup is only getting stronger as the month progresses.