TVK Chief Vijay Releases Video Statement After Karur Rally Tragedy That Killed 41 People

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Joseph Vijay on Tuesday released a video statement addressing the tragic stampede that occurred during his campaign rally in Karur on September 27. The incident claimed 41 lives, including nine children, and left more than 60 people injured.

Vijay’s Response

In his emotional video address, Vijay leveled serious allegations that the tragedy was part of a conspiracy. He also gave a strong warning to Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Vijay said he had never gone through such a painful moment in his life. “My heart is heavy. People come wherever I go, and I will always be thankful for their love,” he said, adding that he would soon visit the families of the victims.

Answering criticism about leaving the venue after the stampede, Vijay explained that he left only to protect the crowd. “People’s safety comes first for me. I wanted to return, but I stayed away to prevent more panic,” he said.

Earlier, Vijay expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives, calling the tragedy "an unbearable loss to the TVK family and the people of Tamil Nadu." He announced compensation of ₹20 lakh to the families of each of the deceased and ₹2 lakh for those injured.

"I take full moral responsibility for this tragedy and will ensure measures are taken to prevent such incidents in the future," Vijay said.

What Happened

The rally, held as part of Vijay’s political outreach, drew far more than the permitted 10,000 attendees, leading to overcrowding. Chaos broke out when a group of fans climbed a tree for a better view of the actor. The fall of one of them sparked panic in the tightly packed crowd, worsened by inadequate barricading and the deployment of just 100 police personnel for crowd management.

Government Action

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin termed the incident “deeply distressing” and announced an ex-gratia of ₹10 lakh to each victim’s family. He also ordered the formation of an inquiry commission to investigate the lapses in security and event management.

Political Fallout

Opposition leaders, including those from AIADMK and BJP, have demanded a CBI probe, alleging negligence and poor planning on the part of both the TVK and the state administration.

The Road Ahead

The Karur tragedy has cast a shadow over Vijay’s political campaign, raising serious questions about crowd control, safety measures, and accountability in high-profile rallies. As the inquiry proceeds, both the state government and TVK are under pressure to ensure that such a calamity does not recur.