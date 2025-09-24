Is September 25 a Bank Holiday? Find Out if Banks Are Closed in India

September is a vibrant month in India, filled with festivals, cultural events, and regional celebrations. For many, it is also a time for family gatherings, short vacations, or personal errands such as banking. To avoid inconvenience, it is important for everyone who manages their finances regularly to be aware of bank holidays in their region.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases a detailed list of bank holidays every year, which includes national holidays, state-specific observances, and weekends. In September 2025, banks will remain closed for a total of 15 days, though not all regions observe the same holidays. While the second and fourth Saturdays, along with Sundays, are fixed bank holidays nationwide, other holidays depend on local festivals and state notifications.

Bank holiday schedule for September 22-28, 2025:

September 22 (Monday): Banks in Jaipur will remain closed on the occasion of Navratra Sthapana.

September 23 (Tuesday): Public and private banks in Jammu and Srinagar will observe closure for the Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji.

September 25 (Thursday): There is no bank holiday observed on this day, so banks across India will remain open.

September 27 (Saturday): Banks nationwide will be closed for the Fourth Saturday.

September 28 (Sunday): Banks across India will be closed due to the Sunday holiday.

Whether you are planning personal banking, preparing for festivals, or scheduling other activities, keeping track of these dates can save you time and prevent disruptions.

Bottom line: September 25, 2025 (Thursday) is a regular working day for banks, so you can carry out your banking tasks without worry.