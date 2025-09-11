Hyderabad Open Manhole Scare: 6-Year-Old Girl Rescued After Fall in Yakutpura

A six-year-old girl in Hyderabad’s Yakutpura area had a narrow escape after accidentally stepping into an open, uncovered manhole on her way to school. The entire incident was captured on CCTV.

An observant woman walking behind her noticed what happened and sprang into action, pulling the child out of the hole immediately. Thankfully, the girl was rescued without serious injury.

The incident has sparked concern among residents about local infrastructure and safety. In Yakutpura, cases of uncovered manholes and poorly maintained drains have been raised before. This event highlights the urgent need for authorities to fix such hazards, especially in areas frequented by children.

Locals are calling for immediate measures, including covering open pits, improving street lighting, and setting up warning signs during repairs. Many parents in the area are demanding action to prevent future accidents.

The girl was walking to school at the time of the incident. While she emerged shaken, she did not require hospitalization, officials confirmed. The woman who rescued her is being widely praised for her presence of mind and quick response.