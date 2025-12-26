Hyderabad’s Nehru Zoo Witness Over 23,000 Visitors This Christmas Holiday

The Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad recorded a massive turnout on Christmas Day, with 23,440 visitors spending the holiday at the popular destination. The surge is being credited to the arrival of several new animals, which have significantly increased public interest.

The zoo recently welcomed zebras, meerkats, serval cats, barasingha, white swans, and other species through animal exchange programmes with zoos across India. Their addition has helped attract families, wildlife enthusiasts, and children eager to see the latest members of the zoo.

With Christmas declared a public holiday, the zoo authorities had anticipated heavy crowds. To ensure smooth operations, officials were stationed at key locations, additional ticket counters were opened, and volunteers assisted visitors with bookings. Extra drinking water facilities were also arranged.

To maintain cleanliness despite the rush, more housekeeping staff were deployed to promptly clear waste from the premises. The zoo also organised animal keeper interactions and snake awareness sessions, helping visitors learn more about wildlife and conservation.

Curator J. Vasantha expressed gratitude to the public for choosing Nehru Zoological Park as their preferred holiday outing. The Hyderabad zoo currently houses 199 species of wild animals from various countries and continues to be one of the city’s most visited attractions.