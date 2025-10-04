Teja Sajja’s Mirai to Stream on Jio Hotstar from October 10

Young actor Teja Sajja is enjoying the success of his latest release Mirai, which impressed audiences and performed well at the box office. Now, there’s exciting news for those who missed watching it in theatres.

Mirai is all set for its digital debut on Jio Hotstar from October 10, streaming in multiple languages. However, the Hindi version will be made available only after two months of its theatrical release.

Backed by T. G. Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under People Media Factory, the film features an ensemble cast including Jagapathi Babu, Shriya Saran, and Getup Srinu in key roles.

With its digital release around the corner, fans are eagerly waiting to relive the cinematic spectacle of Mirai from the comfort of their homes.