Samantha’s Maa Inti Bangaram for Peddi Date

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is getting ready for her upcoming movie Maa Inti Bangaram. The film is currently planned to release on May 15, 2026.

However, there is now a buzz that the movie might release earlier than expected. This is because Ram Charan’s film Peddi may get postponed from its original release date.

If Peddi is delayed, the makers of Maa Inti Bangaram are planning to use the free slot and release their film sooner. Reports suggest that May 1, 2026 is being considered as a new release date. However, this is not officially confirmed yet.

The movie is directed by Nandini Reddy and is a family crime-action drama. It has already created excitement among fans with its teaser and star cast.

Overall, fans may get to see the film earlier, but an official announcement is still awaited.