Raakaasa Twitter Review: X Talk and Audience Response

Mega daughter Niharika Konidela is already known for launching her own production house and delivering a successful first film. Her debut production, Committee Kurrollu, turned out to be a surprise hit at the box office. Despite releasing as a small film with low expectations, it received positive word of mouth and collected impressive revenues, becoming a big success.

With that strong start, expectations were naturally high for her second production venture, Raakaasa. The film blends love, comedy, adventure, and fantasy elements, and is directed by young filmmaker Manasa Sharma. It is jointly produced by Niharika Konidela and Umesh Kumar Bansal under the banners of Pink Elephant Pictures and Zee Studios.

The movie features a strong cast including Sangeeth Shobhan, Nayan Sarika, Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji, Tanikella Bharani, Ashish Vidyarthi, Getup Srinu, and others in key roles.

Strong Buzz Before Release

The posters, teaser, and trailer of Raakaasa generated good interest among audiences even before release. Positive responses to promotional content helped build strong expectations around the film.

Twitter Review and Public Response

Premiere shows of the movie have just begun in theatres, and early reactions from viewers are starting to surface on social media.

According to initial Twitter reviews, the film’s second half stands out more than the first. The comedy sequences have been well received, and many viewers found them entertaining.

Actors Sangeeth Shobhan and Vennela Kishore have been especially praised for their performances, with several users mentioning that they “stole the show.” Nayan Sarika and Getup Srinu also delivered strong performances, adding to the film’s appeal.

The climax is said to be engaging, combining both humor and intensity. The emotional touch, supported by the background score, has also been appreciated. Director Manasa Sharma’s work is being highlighted as one of the film’s strong points.

#Rakasa is highly entertaining! Second half > first half. Great performances, unique story, and a fun yet intense climax. Worth watching in theatres! 🔥

#Sangeethshobhan #Nayansarika pic.twitter.com/spJN8VXF0L — BommaTV (@bomma_tv) April 2, 2026

#Rakasa Good blend of fantasy, horror and comedy! Fun worked out throughout and the screenplay was engaging from beginning to end. Getup Seenu timing is a huge plus for movie. Overall it was a good movie to watch in theatres. ⭐⭐⭐½ — Sathwik (@SathwikVarma93) April 2, 2026

Fun movie with good comedy 😂

Songs & BGM nice 🎶

Snake dance highlight 💃

Climax solid 🔥

Watch with family 👍 3.5/5 ⭐ #Rakasa pic.twitter.com/GpkO8nIhFX — Sowmya🦋💫 (@Sowmyatweetz) April 2, 2026

Lord Sangeet shoban

Lord getup seenu

Lordvennela Kishore second lo kummi avtala padesaaru weekend ki velli haayiga chudachu. Mega producer hit streak continues and congratulations #Rākāsā#rakasa #raakasaa https://t.co/VRHOxQSXp0 — sudhirnaidu avula (@cinemaoodu) April 2, 2026

My views on raakaasa

Crazy movie with ultimate fun and crazy performance from all

Weekend ki full on fun loading

Happyga family tho chuseyandi

Congratulations @PinkElephant_P @IamNiharikaK #Rākāsā#rakasa #raakasaa pic.twitter.com/FLqrwxQxQI — sudhirnaidu avula (@cinemaoodu) April 2, 2026

#Rākāsā REVIEW !! Fun filled first half, interval ends on a good sequence, and an excellent second half with a good storyline. Sangeeth Shoban, Vennela Kishore, and Getup Srinu deliver top notch entertainment. Nayan Sarika was good. Climax was too good 👍🏻 Niharika Konidela… — Telugu Chitraalu (@CineChitraalu) April 2, 2026

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