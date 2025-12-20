Gurram Paapi Reddy Movie Review and Rating: A Crime Comedy That Delivers Laughs

Released amid competition from big-ticket films, Gurram Paapireddy arrives as a modest Telugu crime comedy that banks on humour, quirky characters, and situational fun rather than scale or novelty. Directed by Murali Manohar, the film delivers an engaging experience in parts and manages to keep the audience entertained for most of its runtime.

Story

The story follows Gurram Paapireddy (Naresh Agastya) and Soudamini (Faria Abdullah), who, along with their eccentric gang—Goyyi, Chilipi and Military—get entangled in an unusual plan involving the exchange of a dead body at a crematorium. As the plot unfolds, a royal family duo begins tracking Papireddy for reasons tied to property and past conflicts. What appears to be a simple crime setup gradually turns into a layered comedy of errors.

What Works Well

The film’s biggest strength is its comedy. Director Murali Manohar structures the narrative around character-driven humour, and several sequences land effectively, especially in the first half. The opening portions are lively and set the tone well, with clean, situational comedy keeping things engaging.

Jeevan shines as Goyyi, bringing consistent laughs, while Raj Kumar Kasireddy’s Military adds to the fun. The crematorium episode stands out as one of the most entertaining stretches in the film. Naresh Agastya delivers a confident performance, showcasing solid comic timing and screen presence. Faria Abdullah complements him well, balancing performance and glamour with ease. The supporting cast, including Vamsidhar Goud, contributes positively, and the twists sprinkled through the narrative add interest.

Technical Strengths

On the technical front, the film looks neat and well-mounted. Krishna Saurabh Surampalli’s music supports the film’s mood, while Arjun Raja’s cinematography captures the setting effectively. Production values are decent and reflect the makers’ intent to present a polished product. Dialogues, particularly in the comic portions, work well and enhance the humour.

Areas That Could Have Been Better

While the film has its share of engaging moments, the narrative could have been tighter in the second half. A sharper edit and trimming of a few sequences might have improved the overall pace. Some songs slightly slow down the momentum, though they don’t significantly derail the experience.

Thumbs Up

Plot

Interval Twist

Hilarious Scenes

Thumbs Down

Screenplay

Editing

Verdict

Gurram Paapireddy is an easy-going crime comedy that delivers laughs through its characters and situations. Though it doesn’t break new ground, it succeeds in entertaining with its humour, performances, and light-hearted treatment. For viewers looking for a relaxed, fun theatrical watch without heavy expectations, this film makes for a decent choice.

Rating: 2.5/5