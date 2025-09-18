Deepika Padukone Out of Prabhas’s Kalki 2 After Spirit Fallout With Sandeep Reddy

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has exited Kalki 2898 AD’s highly anticipated sequel, Kalki 2, sending shockwaves through fans of both Deepika and Prabhas. The exact reasons behind her sudden exit remain under wraps, but industry insiders suggest that not everything is smooth behind the scenes. The announcement has left fans stunned, with speculation already rife about who will replace Deepika in the mega sci-fi mythological saga.

Vyjayanthi Movies, the production company of the film, took to X, formerly called Twitter, to make the announcement. “And a film like @Kalki2898AD deserves that commitment and much more. This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD,” the tweet read.

The tweet further read: “After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like @Kalki2898AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works.”

This isn’t the first major shake-up involving Deepika and Telugu cinema. Just weeks ago, she walked away from Prabhas–Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ambitious actioner Spirit, citing “unreasonable work hours.” But the story didn’t end there.

Sources close to the Spirit project hint at a major fallout between Deepika and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. While Deepika maintained scheduling issues as the official reason, Sandeep allegedly accused the actress of “sharing crucial story details” within the industry – a claim that has stirred plenty of buzz in Hyderabad film circles.

With Kalki 2898 AD already one of the biggest pan-India blockbusters of 2024, Deepika’s absence from its sequel has left fans divided. Some speculate it’s linked to her ongoing tensions with Sandeep, while others believe scheduling conflicts with her Bollywood commitments forced the decision.

For now, one thing is clear – Deepika’s Tollywood chapter looks shaky. The burning question: who will step into her shoes in Kalki 2 and Spirit?